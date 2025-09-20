Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $196,412,792. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $778.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $747.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

