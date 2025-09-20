Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $548.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.15. Tesla has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

