Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.17% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

