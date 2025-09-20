Sovran Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $230.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.