Sovran Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $230.10.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.