Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

