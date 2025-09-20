Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

