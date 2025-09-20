Sovran Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,163,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,838,312,000 after acquiring an additional 807,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,520,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,025,000 after acquiring an additional 932,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,291,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

