Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

