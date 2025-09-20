Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after buying an additional 8,280,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after acquiring an additional 950,928 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.