Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 862 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $267.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.45. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

