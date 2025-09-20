Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Dbs Bank raised Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

