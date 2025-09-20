Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CW stock opened at $513.28 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $525.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

