Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

