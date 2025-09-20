Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after buying an additional 716,954 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,588 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,217.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 104.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,133,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 202,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $260.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

