Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,061 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

