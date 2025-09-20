Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BHP Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2%

BHP opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.