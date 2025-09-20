Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,537,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $226,000. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $5,573,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

CMG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

