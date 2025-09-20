Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

