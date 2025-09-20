Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $218.13 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

