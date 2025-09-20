Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 42 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $778.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

