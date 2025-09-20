Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

