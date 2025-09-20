Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.