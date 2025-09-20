Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 price objective on CrowdStrike and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $502.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.