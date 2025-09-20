Progressive’s (PGR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $327.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $279.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

PGR stock opened at $242.26 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

