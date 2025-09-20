Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.