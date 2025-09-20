Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

