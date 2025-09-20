Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

