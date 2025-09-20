Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
