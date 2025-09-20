Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

