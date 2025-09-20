Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200,100 Ocugen, Inc. $OCGN

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 227,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Stock Down 4.3%

OCGN stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.15. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

