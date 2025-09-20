Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

