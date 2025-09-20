Peirce Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Peirce Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

