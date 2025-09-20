Partnership Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

