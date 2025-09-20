Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,012.87. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

