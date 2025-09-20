Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Valero Energy by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

