Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 389 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $185.57.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

