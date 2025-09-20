Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,735,788.53. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

