Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

