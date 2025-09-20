Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $757,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 82,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 560,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.