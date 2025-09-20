Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after purchasing an additional 370,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.80. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $302.21. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

