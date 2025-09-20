Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 145.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in United Airlines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.2% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9%

UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

