Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.7% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.