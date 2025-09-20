Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.