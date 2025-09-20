Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

