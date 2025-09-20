Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.77. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

