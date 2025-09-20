Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,149 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $69,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 822,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.