NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

