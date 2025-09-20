Morgan Stanley Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $475.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.