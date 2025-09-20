MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.