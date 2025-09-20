Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $162.73 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $1,158,524.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,842,026.92. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

