MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $98,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 224.0% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 38,823 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

